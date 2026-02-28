The last two days of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage are upon us, and the full list of semi-finalists is still undecided. From Group 1, South Africa, and from Group 2, England have already advanced. But the race for the second semi-finalist from each group remains open. India and West Indies are in contention from Group 1, while Pakistan and New Zealand are in contention from Group 2.

Current T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Group 1 Points Table

(Q) South Africa - 4 points, 2 matches, NRR +2.890

West Indies - 2 points, 2 matches, NRR +1.791

India - 2 points, 2 matches, NRR -0.100

(E) Zimbabwe - 0 points, 2 matches, NRR -4.475

Remaining Fixtures in Super 8 Group 1

March 1: South Africa vs Zimbabwe (3 PM)

March 1: India vs West Indies (7 PM)

India can enter the semi-finals by beating West Indies in their final match.

Current T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 - Group 2 Points Table

(Q) England - 6 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.096

New Zealand - 3 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.390

Pakistan - 1 point, 2 matches, NRR -0.461

(E) Sri Lanka - 0 points, 2 matches, NRR -2.800

Pakistan can enter the semi-finals by beating Sri Lanka by a big margin on Saturday. To leapfrog New Zealand, Pakistan not only need to win but must do so convincingly. According to the ICC: "To overtake New Zealand on Net Run Rate, they'll need to beat Dasun Shanaka's side by more than 65 runs, or chase down a target inside 13 overs, though the figures won't be exactly known until after the first innings of the match."

How can India vs Pakistan take place?

The top-placed team of Super 8 Group 1 will face the second-ranked team of Group 2 in the semi-finals - and vice versa.

Scenario 1 (Most likely):

India vs Pakistan can take place if both teams qualify for the semi-finals and then win their respective semi-final matches to meet in the final.

Scenario 2 (Highly improbable but mathematically possible):

If Zimbabwe beat South Africa on Sunday by a very big margin, South Africa's high Net Run Rate will fall, and they will remain stuck at four points. If India then beat West Indies by a humongous margin, they will finish tied on points (4) and potentially surpass South Africa's NRR to finish on top. Pakistan at best can finish second in its group, hence in such a scenario India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final is also possible. However, the chances of this scenario playing out are extremely slim.

"If India and Pakistan meet in the semi-finals, that match will be staged in Colombo, while Mumbai will host Semi-Final 2 involving India if they face any team other than Pakistan," the ICC had said in a release earlier.