Babar Azam did not have a good outing in Pakistan's first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands. The former Pakistan captain scored 15 off just 18 balls and departed at a time when his team needed someone to score quickly while chasing a 148-run target. In fact, had it not been for Faheem Ashraf's 11-ball 29, Pakistan could well have lost to the Netherlands. Mohammad Kaif, former India star, gave Babar a reality check while commentating on the match.

"Now you said hit a six, but where is it? He couldn't even hit it. His strength is not in hitting sixes. His style is not to hit a six. He can only score singles and doubles, go at a run-a-ball pace and take the team to a win. Every time he tries to go for the big shot, he loses his wicket," Kaif said.

The pressure is back on Pakistan!



Babar Azam is caught as half of the side is back into the hut!



Will Netherlands pull off an upset here?



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | #PAKvNED | LIVE NOW https://t.co/GKcXaJHm9F pic.twitter.com/PK1NOGXYju — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 7, 2026

In fact, Netherlands right-arm pacer Paul van Meekeren said the team lost their T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan on Saturday due to poor execution in the final overs, rather than their rivals winning the contest.

Chasing 148 for victory, Pakistan were 90 for 2 at the halfway stage but lost wickets in a heap, slipping to 114 for 7 in 16.1 overs, needing 34 more runs.

It looked all but over for Pakistan at that stage, but walking in at No. 8, Faheem Ashraf - who was dropped on 7 - had other plans, smashing an unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls.

Needing 29 runs from the last two overs, Ashraf hit three sixes and one four off Logan van Beek and finished the match with a four in the final over as Pakistan reached 148 for 7 in 19.3 overs.