USA gave India a run for their money in a tense T20 World Cup 2024 match on Wednesday. USA, who had earlier beaten Canada and former champions Pakistan, put pressure on India right from the start. On a tricky pitch in New York, India scored 110/8 in 20 overs. Then, they reduced India to 39/3 with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant back in the hut. Though India did not lose any more wickets to reach the target in 18.2 overs, unbeaten batters Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube did not have it easy.

India got an unexpected help as USA were docked five runs and they received penalty. USA stand-in captain Aaron Jones was not happy and had a lengthy chat with the umpires. The hosts were docked five runs due to a new penalty rule. It was because USA went past 60 seconds to start a new over 3 times in the innings. As per the new rules, that's a penalty.

Talking about the game, Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav played lead roles as India defeated USA by seven wickets to enter the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Suryakumar made a well-judged unbeaten 50 off 49 balls and Shivam Dube a laboured to a 31 off 35 balls as India overhauled USA's 110/8 in 18.2 overs. India ended up at 111/3.

Earlier, pacer Arshdeep was brilliant with the ball while taking four wickets as India restricted the USA to 110/8.

Nitish Kumar (27, 23b, 2x4 1x6) batted well in the company of former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson (15, 12b, 1x4, 1x6) for the USA.

For India, Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the best in the park, picking up six wickets between them.

Brief scores: USA: 110/8 in 20 overs (Steven Taylor 24, Nitish Kumar 27, Corey Anderson 14; Arshdeep Singh 4/9, Hardik Pandya 2/14) lost to India: 111/3 in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out, Shivam Dube 31 not out; Saurabh Netravalkar 2/18) by 7 wickets

With PTI inputs