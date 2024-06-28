India are one win away from making history after a dominating show against T20 World Cup defending champions saw Rohit Sharma and co. set a title clash with South Africa. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked three wickets each to carry India into the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup title clash against South Africa after outclassing defending champions England by 68 runs in the second semifinal at the Providence Stadium.

After captain Rohit Sharma slammed his 32nd T20I fifty through a 39-ball 57 and along with Suryakumar Yadav, who struck 47 off 36 balls, helped India post a competitive 171/7 on a tacky pitch, brilliant spells from Axar and Kuldeep led to England falling in a heap as they were bowled out for 103.

Rohit Sharma got emotional after the win.

Rohit Sharma crying ??? pic.twitter.com/bbtRGTwNcK — Jon | Michael | Tyrion (@tyrion_jon) June 27, 2024

Rohit Sharma got emotional on the Semis Finals victory.



- Virat Kohli confronted him! pic.twitter.com/JMVT2qFx2q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2024

Tears at Adelaide to proud Captain at Guyana.



- This is the redemption of Captain Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/ZVpVWBdnX0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2024

Chasing 172, Jos Buttler hit four boundaries, including three off Arshdeep, to give England a strong start with 26 runs coming in the first three overs. But Axar and Jasprit Bumrah joined forces to leave England in tatters. On Axar's first ball, Buttler looked to reverse-sweep but gave a top edge to keeper Rishabh Pant.

Bumrah brought out his off-cutter to rattle Phil Salt's leg-stump, followed by Axar getting one to stay low and hit Bairstow's off-stump to dismiss him for a duck, as England ended power-play at 39/3.

Things went from bad to worse for England as Moeen Ali tried to flick off Axar, but the ball lobbed off his thigh pad, and as he wandered out of the crease, Pant collected the ball to stump him quickly.

Kuldeep arrived to push England further on backfoot by trapping Sam Curran plumb lbw in front of the middle stump, ratting a reverse-sweeping Harry Brook's leg-stump and got one to spin back in to trap Chris Jordan lbw.

Mix-ups resulted in runouts of Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid, and when Bumrah trapped Jofra Archer lbw, it triggered jubilant scenes as the ghost of Adelaide 2022 was firmly laid to rest in Guyana 2024, with the dream to win the elusive trophy still on course for a dominating India.