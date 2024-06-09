Indian cricket team batter Virat Kohli once again failed to perform as he was dismissed for just 4 during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan on Sunday. Kohli scored just 1 against Ireland in the first Group A match and against Pakistan, he played an extremely loose shot to gift his wicket to Naseem Shah. During the second over of the match, a delivery from Naseem was well wide off the off stump but Kohli decided to chase it and his ill-timed shot went straight into Usman Khan's hands. Virat was visibly upset with his shot selection as he walked back to the pavilion and the cameras also caught the disappointment on his wife Anushka Sharma's face who was present at the venue.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl.

"We will bowl first because of the weather and moisture in the pitch. The conditions suit us, we have four fast bowlers. We will try to use it to our best. Past is past, we are looking forward to today's match, we are ready and will give our 100%. Always a big game, our confidence is always high for India vs Pak. Azam Khan is resting," Babar said at the toss.

Anushka Sharma upset after Virat Kohli early dismissal. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/QgKJP50KkI — Mufa Kohli (@MufaKohli) June 9, 2024

India skipper Rohit Sharma said that he would have bowled as well if he won the toss.

"Would've bowled first too. We need to assess how conditions play and come up with an idea of what a good score is. Those games have helped us assess conditions here. We've spoken about what we need to do as a batting unit to get a good score and then we've got the bowling unit to defend. Every game is important in a World Cup, you can't just show up. Anything can happen. We're sticking to the same XI."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir.