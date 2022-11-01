The way Dinesh Karthik made a comeback to the Indian team at the age of 37 was nothing short of inspirational. The wicketkeeper-batter was named in India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad to play the finisher's role after a stellar IPL. However, he has not exactly fired according to the expectations in Australia. Karthik's absence from India's T20I squad for the New Zealand tour, which was announced on Monday, has put a serious doubt on his future with the team.

India are set to play a three-match T20I series in New Zealand starting November 18, but Karthik's has not been named in the 16-member squad. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are the two wicketkeepers for that series. When asked if he is still in the scheme of things, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma said: "We look mainly at the load management to see which player should be given rest or not. Dinesh Karthik... the way he came in the side, the way he performed, he is always available for the selectors. It is just that we are thinking to try a different set of players immediately after the T20 World Cup. Otherwise, doors are open for him. He is a great player."

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are among the senior players who have been rested for the New Zealand series. However, the two players will return to the squad in the ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh.

Promoted

In Rohit's absence in New Zealand, Hardik Pandya will lead India side in the T20Is, while Shikhar Dhawan will captain the team in ODIs.

Squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.