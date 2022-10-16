Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies will be squaring off against Scotland in their opening game of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The Group B clash will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Both the teams would look to get off to a good start in the tournament. The Scottish side would be captained by Richie Berrington. The opening day of the marquee event saw Sri Lanka going down to minnows Namibia in Group A while the Netherlands got the better of the UAE. On Monday, another Group B clash would be played between Zimbabwe and Ireland.

When will the West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match be played?

The West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be played on Monday, October 17.

Where will the West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match be played?

The West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match begin?

The West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match?

The West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match be available for streaming?

The West Indies vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group B match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)