Sri Lanka, recent Asia Cup champions, have named their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. Sri Lanka have named Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, but their participation will be subject to their fitness ahead of the tournament.

Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando are named as players on standby. However, only Bandara and Jayawickrama will travel with the squad to Australia.

Most of the players from the Asia Cup 2022 feature in the squad. The ones to miss out on both the main squad and reserve group are Matheesha Pathirana, who made his debut at the Asia Cup recently, Nuwan Thushara and Asitha Fernando.

Dinesh Chandimal, the veteran middle-order batter, who made a return to the T20I squad in the Asia Cup, only finds a spot in the standby players.

Key pacer Dushmantha Chameera's ankle injury hasn't recovered entirely and his return will be subject to fitness.

The squad has several pace choices, however, with Madushanka, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne aside from Chameera and Lahiru Kumara, the latter's participation also subject to his fitness.

T20 World Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan.

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando