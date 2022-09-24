A tried and tested Indian squad has been named for the T20 World Cup 2022. The squad bore a striking resemblance to the one that played in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, barring the exception of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel - both of whom made a return to the squad after recuperating from injuries. In the spin department, India has gone ahead with three specialists - Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel. Former Indian cricket team player Sanjay Manjrekar gave his take on the spin troika.

Manjrekar pointed out that veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal looked a little tired, adding that with the spin line-up that India have got he "doesn't see drama happening in the middle overs."

"Too many matches. He's somebody that comes good if you see him, how he made a comeback after being dropped for a while. Come Australia, when he's had a little bit of break, he'll be fine," Manjrekar said on Sports 18. "But I've always wanted the X factor in the spin department and that's the only thing that concerns me about the squad that has been announced for Australia. Axar, Ashwin and Chahal. The three spinners. I don't see drama happening in the middle overs which you need to win T20 games."

India start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.