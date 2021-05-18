Story ProgressBack to home
Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov Breaks Own 50m Backstroke Record
Kliment Kolesnikov became the first man to swim the 50-metre backstroke in under 24 seconds as he broke his own record at the European Aquatics Championship.
Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov, 20, finished the European Aquatics Championship semi-final race in 23.93sec© AFP
Highlights
-
Kliment Kolesnikov created a new world record for 50m backstroke
-
He broke his own record as he finished the race in 23.93sec
-
He was swimming in the semis of the European Aquatics Championship
Kliment Kolesnikov became the first man to swim the 50-metre backstroke in under 24 seconds on Monday as he broke his own world record in the discipline at the European Aquatics Championship. Russian Kolesnikov, 20, finished the semi-final race in 23.93sec, seven hundredths of a second better than his previous record of 24sec set at the 2018 European Championship in Glasgow where he won three gold medals.
The 50m backstroke is not an Olympic event. The Tokyo Games are scheduled for July 23-August 8.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.