India's first gold medallist in Paralympic Games, Murlikant Rajaram Petkar was on Thursday elated by the news that the Sports Ministry has recommended him for the Arjuna Award in the Lifetime category and said his lone remaining wish has been fulfilled. Petkar won a gold medal in men's 50m freestyle swimming in the 1972 Paralympic Games in Heidelberg, Germany, becoming the first Indian to bag an individual gold medal in the Olympics or Paralympic Games. However, his achievement went unnoticed and unrewarded for decades as para-sports did not get much recognition in those times and were not considered for the Arjuna Award, the top sports award before the Khel Ratna was introduced in 1991-92.

On Thursday, Petkar was nominated for the Arjuna Award in the Lifetime category by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport, 52 years after he should have received it following his brilliant triumph in the Paralympic Games, which came with a couple of world records.

The 80-year-old Petkar decided not to dwell on the delay in getting the award but instead expressed his delight at the government finally recognising his achievements. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the Padma Shri award on Petkar in 2018 and the Arjuna Award in the lifetime category is the second recognition from the present government.

"This was my only wish left (to be fulfilled). Before today, this was the only regret, this one was left and now I got this fulfilled too and I am very happy about that. I did not get it earlier, that is right but now I am happy to get it. It always feels good to be recognised. Whatever happens is for the good, it is God's wish," Murlikant Petkar told IANS over the phone from Pune where he spends his retired life with his son, Arjun.

"We thank the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army, Sports Authority of India, the Maharashtra government, and all those who supported us over the years," said both Murlikant Petkar and his son Arjun.

Arjun also thanked filmmaker Kabir Khan for making a biopic on Murlikant Petkar, Chandu Champion, which highlighted his life story and made it part of popular culture.

Petkar was also happy that para-sportspersons nowadays get their due following their success in the Paralympic Games unlike when he participated. This year, the government awarded Khel Ratna to para-athlete Praveen Kumar, who won the gold medal in the high jump in the 2024 Paralympic Games, along with World Chess Champion D. Gukesh, Paris Olympic Games double bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and two-time Olympic bronze medallist hockey star Harmanpreet Singh.

In the list of 32 shortlisted for the Arjuna Award, there are 17 para-sportspersons including javelin thrower Navdeep, Sachin Khilari, Dharambir, archer Rakesh, para-shuttlers Nitish Kumar, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivanand Manisha Ramadass.

Asked about his dream for para-sportspersons in the country, Murlikant Petkar said he would like to see India win 50 medals in the Paralympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

"The PCI (Paralympic Committee of India) had set a target of 25 medals for Paris and we won 29 medals. Now I have given a target of 50 medals. I will be even happier if that happens," said Petkar.

