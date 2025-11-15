As the National Para Swimming Championships begin in Hyderabad, one of India's brightest prospects, Himanshu Nandal, arrives with a mindset rooted in hunger, discipline and quiet confidence. For the 21-year-old swimmer from Rohtak, who has been blind since birth due to optic nerve failure, every competition is a chance to push boundaries a little further. “My mindset right now is just to get better and better,” Himanshu told NDTV in an exclusive conversation. “I want to experiment with my technique, find something that makes me more efficient. The goal is always to aim for the top.”

Before becoming one of India's fastest swimmers, Himanshu's sporting journey began with judo. But it was in the water that he found true freedom. “With swimming, I felt the freedom to go anywhere,” he said. “Pushing my limits was fun. It became passion pure passion.”

But the path was far from easy. As a blind swimmer, basic alignment in the pool became a challenge. “In the beginning, I struggled a lot with swimming straight,” he admitted. “I used to zig-zag, and even my dive wasn't consistent. Strengthening my proprioception changed everything. Now it works.”

Himanshu's rise has been rapid. From national records in Udaipur and Guwahati to representing India at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, he has consistently stayed among the country's top para-athletes. But one milestone stands above all becoming the first Indian blind swimmer to achieve the Minimum Qualification Standard (MQS) for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

“It gave me a lot of satisfaction,” he recalled. “It made me realise how far I've travelled. And it gave me an even stronger goal targeting a medal in Asian Para Games 2026 and then Los Angeles 2028.”

Today, he stands as an inspiration for hundreds of young differently-abled athletes. His message to them is simple but powerful: “Always try to find something new. Never give up. You will definitely achieve something.”

As he prepares to dive into the pool in Hyderabad, Himanshu's vision for the future remains clear even if he cannot physically see it. Consistency, improvement and the relentless pursuit of excellence. “As much as I can,” he said, “I have to aim for the top.”