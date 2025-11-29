India's ace swimmer Srihari Nataraj is looking forward to making a splash during next year's Commonwealth and Asian Games after making a huge impact in the Khelo India University Games with a mind-boggling nine gold medals despite being nowhere near his best. The 24-year-old Bengaluru swimmer, a multiple national record holder, finished with 11 medals -- nine gold and two silver -- here as he helped Jain University win 45 medals from the pool, including 27 gold. Nataraj's class was on display as the youngster, who recently ended his season with seven medals in the Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, did not push himself in the pool but still remained way ahead of other competitors.

The swimmer said he was confident of doing well in the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan and Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year.

"At the Asian Games, I will be 25 and it is the age when swimmers generally peak. Now, I know a lot about my swimming, my body and I am confident that I can win a medal there," Nataraj said in a KIUG release.

Following the amazing performance in the Asian Championships and KIUG, Nataraj said he was hopeful of being included in the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), which has been launched by the government on the lines of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

"After the first Khelo India Games in 2018, I was selected for TOPS and the support I received made a major change to my career," said Nataraj, who represented the country in the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, after a not-too-impressive performance at the Paris Olympics, where he bowed out in the heats of the 100m backstroke event, he was dropped him from the TOPS Core Group.

TAGG was created last year for a more focused support towards Asian Games medal prospects and Nataraj sees an opportunity of finding a place there after his Asian Aquatics Championship exploits.

"I am hoping that with my Asian Championships haul of seven medals, I can get support for the Asian Games under TAGG. I think there is no one except me and Sajan (Prakash) who are close to an Asian Games medal in swimming, and this is my best chance to win an Asian Games medal," he added.

He said that KIUG was a great platform providing quality competition to youngsters.

"Swimmers in India at the senior level don't get to compete in many events in India. There is one Senior Nationals and there is one University Nationals. So this is one more tournament to test themselves," he said.