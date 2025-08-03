France's Leon Marchand cruised to a dominant world 400m individual medley world title on Sunday to claim his second gold of the competition in Singapore. Marchand touched the wall in 4min 04.73sec, more than three seconds ahead of Japan's Tomoyuki Matsushita (4:08.32), with Russian Ilia Borodin (4:09.16) third. The French superstar put his rivals on notice by smashing the 200m IM world record and winning gold in the event earlier this week in Singapore. He started the 400m IM final in lane one after a below-par performance in the morning heats, which saw him qualify seventh fastest.

But business was back to normal in the final as the 23-year-old took an early lead before moving further and further away from his rivals as the race progressed.

Marchand broke Michael Phelps's 400m IM world record two years ago in Japan but his time in Singapore was more than two seconds outside his best mark.