Massive wildfires in Los Angeles, California have left thousands shaken and needing to evacuate, and American swimming great Gary Hall Jr has been one of the victims. The Los Angeles wildfires - which has seen the number of people needing to be evacuated rise to 1.4 lakh - have caused devastating loss. Gary Hall Jr, who lived in the affected area of Pacific Palisades in a rented home, has lost several belongings, including a swimming pool and even his ten Olympic medals.

Speaking to Australia-based media outlet Sydney Morning Herald, Hall expressed that the devastation is worse than an "apocalypse movie".

"It was worse than any apocalypse movie you've ever seen and 1000 times worse," he said," Hall said, in an interview in the aftermath of his evacuation.

"It's mayhem in Los Angeles. We were surrounded by flames. The embers were raining down on me as I jumped into my car. I had time to grab my dog and just a couple of personal items. It's just every person for themselves," Hall said, speaking about the traumatic events that took place.

In the rush to escape, Hall had no choice but to let go of his ten Olympic medals. Hall had won five golds, three silvers and two bronzes through the 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

"I did think about the medals. I did not have time to get them. Everyone wants to know did the medals burn? Yeah, everything burnt. It's something I can live without. I guess everything is just stuff. It'll take some hard work to start over. What can you do?" Hall lamented.

Hall stated that it is not just his home or swimming pool, but also his business that has gone, meaning that he must make a fresh start.

"It's not just about me. My home and my business burnt to the ground. Time to start a new chapter," Hall said.

The fires, which have been raging since Tuesday amid wind speeds of 100 miles per hour, caught the city unawares. Wildfires are part of life in the western United States and play a vital role in nature. But scientists say human-caused climate change is causing more severe weather patterns.