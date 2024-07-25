Gautam Gambhir's stint as India's new head coach will begin from July 27, when Suryakumar Yadav and co will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. The series consists of three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs, starting from August 2. Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid to become India's new coach, whose tenure came to an end after India's victory at the T20 World Cup 2024. Gambhir, who won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, is likely to bring a different approach to Team India.

Recently, former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa lavished praise on Gambhir, calling him an "approachable" and "empathetic" leader.

"He has been an incredible man manager. The narrative that is set about him as a player on social media is one that is quite 'Gambhir'. But, I think, individually, he is a thorough gentleman. He will be absolutely approachable. He is someone who is always available, he is very empathetic and he is there for his players," Uthappa told India Today.

He looks after his players really well and he is someone who provides security for the group. We have seen that, not just as a captain, but in his mentorship roles at LSG and KKR. We have seen the results he has produced with both teams," he added.

Uthappa was a part of Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders squad, which won the IPL title in 2012 and 2014. He further stated that the duo of Rohit Sharma and Gambhir will be equally effective like Rohit and Dravid.

"I don't think his leadership style will change very much. I just think that his passion and the intensity that he brings to this team will be different. He will expect high standards, and he will maintain a high standard himself as a leader," said Uthappa.

"I think he will be a very fair leader and he is someone who provides security to his group. So, I think Rohit and Gautam will make a different combination than Rohit and Dravid, but I think it will be as effective," he added.