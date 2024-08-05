As the Indian cricket team comes out second best in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, their tied first match against the hosts is back in the spotlight. To the surprise of many, the first ODI of the series didn't feature a Super Over despite the scores of the two teams being tied. The match was declared a 'tie', though the International Cricket Council's playing conditions mandate the usage of a 1-over eliminator to find the winner in case of tied contests in the 50-over format.

So, why no Super Over was witnessed in the first ODI? According to a report in Cricbuzz, the on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Raveendra Wimalasiri decided against going into a Super Over, with tie remaining as the final result of the match.

ICC playing conditions On Tied ODIs:

"If the teams' scores are equal after both innings have been completed (if applicable under DLS), then a Super Over shall be played. If the Super Over is a tie, then unless exceptional circumstances arise subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner. Should it not be possible to play or to complete the Super Overs needed to determine a winner, the match shall be tied."

Neither the ICC nor a member of the Indian management has commented on the matter yet.

What happened in the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI:

India Skipper Rohit Sharma played on a different 'track' from his other colleagues, who were thoroughly exposed against quality spin bowling as Sri Lanka managed to eke out a tie against India in a low-scoring but thrilling opening ODI in Colombo on Friday.

In a chase of 231, skipper Rohit smashed 58 off 47 balls on a rank turner with variable bounce, taking his team to 71 in 10 overs but all the other batters never looked comfortable against an army of Lankan spinners as skipper Charith Asalanka got wickets off back-to-back deliveries to play his part in the 44th tie in the history of ODI cricket.

With PTI Inputs