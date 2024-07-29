No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Jasprit Bumrah, yet the Indian cricket team continues to march on, securing their second consecutive win of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Ravi Bishnoi, much like the first T20I, played an important role in the team's triumph in the second match. Speaking to media in the post-match press conference, Bishnoi only had positive things to say about India's new T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav who has marshalled his troops quite effectively in the island nation.

"They play spin really well, but I don't know what has happened to them. They collapsed between the middle overs, and they were known as a good spin-playing team, but I think something has gone wrong," Bishnoi said in the press conference after the 2nd T20I.

Bishnoi also revealed that both Suryakumar and Shubman Gill, India's vice-captain in T20Is, have backed him to the hilt.

"Suryakumar is doing great captaincy. I have played under him during the Australia series as well. He has been good. Shubman Gill's captaincy was also great. In Zimbabwe, he also did great as a captain. They always back me and as a bowler you cannot ask for anything more than this when the captain backs you. Suryakumar and Shubman have both backed me," Bishnoi said in the post-match press conference.

Bishnoi also shared a few words on India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir, who also worked with him at Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

"I am sharing a great bond with Gautam Gambhir as he has been with LSG for two years. He has not asked me to change anything as such. He has told me to do what I am doing currently. His advice was useful to me earlier as well, and now too," Bishnoi said.

India now face Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final T20I of the series on Tuesday.