As Gautam Gambhir begins his journey as Team India's new head coach, a surprise message awaited him ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka. In a video shared by the BCCI, Gambhir received a message from his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, who shared his learnings, lessons, and expectations from the man who stepped into his shoes. In an emotional message, Dravid welcomed Gambhir to the 'most exciting job in the world', while also recalling the emphatic fashion in which he ended his stint as the head coach of the Indian team by winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

"Hello, Gautam, and welcome to the most exciting job in our world as coach of the Indian cricket team. It's been three weeks since I ended my stint with the Indian team in a manner that was beyond my dreams, both in Barbados, and then a few days later on that unforgettable evening in Mumbai. More than anything else, I will treasure the memories and friendships I made in my time with the squad. As you take over the role of India Coach, it is what I wish for you as well. I also hope that you'll have the availability of fully fit players in every squad. Good luck with that.

"I also wish you that little bit of luck. As you know, that all of us coaches need to make us look a little bit wiser and smarter than we actually are. As your teammate, I saw you giving it your all on the field. As your batting partner and fellow fielder, I saw your resilience and your refusal to surrender. Across many IPL seasons, I noted your desire to win, your assistance to work with younger players, and your drive to extract the best out of your team on the field," Dravid said.

In his message, Dravid also shared his observations of Gambhir from the latter's time as coach and mentor of Indian Premier League franchises. Before concluding his message, Dravid also urged Gambhir to smile a little, even in times when it is hard.

"I know how dedicated and passionate you are about Indian cricket, and I'm sure you will bring all these qualities into this new job. As you know, the expectations will be high and the scrutiny will be intense. But even in the worst of times, you will never be alone. You will have the support of the players, your support staff, the leaders of the past, the management, and never forget for whom you play, for the fans who are very demanding but will always be behind the team.

"From one Indian cricket coach to another, one last thing. In the most heated of times, exhale, take a step back, and even if it's difficult for you, crack a smile. Whatever else happens, that will shock people. I wish you the very best, Gautam, and I'm sure you will take the Indian team to even greater heights," Dravid concluded.

Gautam Gambhir, overwhelmed by Dravid's call, said that the message from his predecessor made him emotional.

"Look, I don't know how to react because this message means so much to me. And the reason is not because it comes from the person who I've succeeded now or taking over from, but from a person who I've always looked up to when I was playing. I've always felt that thing. And I said it in a lot of my interviews. I think the most selfless cricketer I've actually ever played with, Rahul Bhai has done anything and everything what Indian cricket needed. So I think there is so much to learn from, not only for me, but for the next generation and for the current generation as well, that how important Indian cricket is.

"Not me, not individuals, but what Indian cricket is. I feel, I think, I don't get too much emotional normally, but I think this message actually made me a lot emotional, which normally I assume, but it's a great message. Hopefully, I can... It's a massive shoes to fill. Hopefully, I can do it with absolute honesty, transparency, and hopefully, I can make the entire nation, and more importantly, the person who I've always looked up to, Rahul Bhai Proud," he said.