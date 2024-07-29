The Gautam Gambhir-era in Indian cricket started on Saturday with the side taking on Sri Lanka in the first of a three-T20I series. From the time, Gambhir took over as the Indian cricket team coach, anticipation has been building over his tenure. As the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir guided the team to the IPL 2023 title. Earlier, he guided Lucknow Super Giants to two straight IPL playoffs.

With the Indian cricket team beginning a crucial stage, where seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from T20Is, all eye will be on Gambhir. However, former Indian cricket team player Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X, that it's never about who the coach is.

"No coach, Lalchand Rajput, Gary Kirsten & Dravid. Coaches when India won WCs in 1983, 2007, 2011 & 2023. It's really about Indian cricket, not who the coach is. Time we stop thinking there is a direct correlation," Sanjay Manjrekar wrote in a post on X.

Though it was a general observation, internet users though it as an attack on Gambhir.

India first won the ODI World Cup in 1983 when the team didn't really have a designated head coach. Then came an incredibly successful stint in 2007, and 2011 where MS Dhoni led the team, though the coaches were different on both occasions.

Under Dravid's mentorship, India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados and ended their 11-year-long ICC title drought. India also came close on two occasions previously when they lost in the World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final against Australia last year.