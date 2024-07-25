Unarguably one of the most talented batters in the India spectrum, Sanju Samson's international career has been an intriguing one, with repeated snubs from the white-ball teams derailing his journey. Despite scoring a century in his last one-day international match, Samson wasn't deemed good enough for a spot in India's ODI series against Sri Lanka. Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, when asked about Samson's case, had quite a blunt response, saying it's neither the first time, nor the last time that such a case happened with the wicket-keeper batter.

"From Sanju's perspective, this is not the first time he has gone through it? I don't think it will be the last time he will go through it as a player, but Sanju's one-day numbers have been quite incredible. I think, again, with changes in leadership group or changes within the leadership group. Things have to kind of settle down a little bit and we as fans and supporters of the Indian cricket team have to give that space to kind of settle down as well," Uthappa said in a virtual interaction with select journalists, arranged by Sony Sports Network.

As far as Samson's future is concerned in the ODI team, Uthappa doesn't think that the Rajasthan Royals star is someone who is out of contention, but would need to put in solid performances whenever given an opportunity next.

"So, I think Sanju is not out of contention as with any other player. I think. It's a matter of time, and he will get his opportunity, but when the opportunities do come, he will have to grab those opportunities to make sure he steps up with solid performances that keep him in the running," Uthappa said.

Samson is a part of India's T20I team for the Sri Lanka tour. An exemplary show in the shortest format could force the selectors to give him a longer run in the 50-over format too.