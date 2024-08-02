India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 1st ODI: After successfully claiming the T20Is with a 3-0 scoreline, Team India is all set to face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played on Friday in Colombo. This match which mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be playing their first game after India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. This is also India's first ODI match in 2024. With Rohit leading the pack from the front, India will be facing a tough time while selecting their wicketkeeper between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. With many youngsters in the squad, India's Playing XI will also be in spotlight.

India might not want to walk that rigid path particularly with Hardik Pandya missing this series because of personal reasons. Hence, India might just want to give a run to either Shivam Dube or Riyan Parag at No. 6.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, August 2.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)