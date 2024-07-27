Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-Led India Eye A Winning Start
IND vs SL LIVE Cricket Score: India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Pallekele.
LIVE Updates T20I Match India vs Sri Lanka© X (Twitter)
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Pallekele. India's newly-forged coach-captain combination of Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav will look to make instant impact against Sri Lanka. Gambhir's tenacity as well as his intense approach will make him a different coach to work along for the players, who will also have to learn the ways of the new T20I skipper Suryakumar. His elevation came as a slight surprise given he leapfrogged Hardik Pandya for the job. The selectors also ignored his comparative lack of experience as captain. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka, straight from Pallekele:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:12 (IST)IND vs SL Live: A Test of captaincy for SKYSuryakumar Yadav has already led India for seven games in the format, winning 5 of them. But this captaincy test begins now as he has been preferred over Hardik Pandya for the role.
- 17:49 (IST)Welcome folks!Inda start their three-match T20I vs Sri Lanka today. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian side, while Charith Asalanka will be the host team captain. Stay connected for live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.