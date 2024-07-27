India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Pallekele. India's newly-forged coach-captain combination of Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav will look to make instant impact against Sri Lanka. Gambhir's tenacity as well as his intense approach will make him a different coach to work along for the players, who will also have to learn the ways of the new T20I skipper Suryakumar. His elevation came as a slight surprise given he leapfrogged Hardik Pandya for the job. The selectors also ignored his comparative lack of experience as captain. (Live Scorecard)

