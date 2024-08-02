Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Focus On Virat Kohli's Role As Gautam Gambhir-Rohit Sharma Era Begins
IND vs SL LIVE Scorecard: India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Friday in Colombo.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Updates:© AFP
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Updates: India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Friday in Colombo. There will be clamour around the first sighting of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well, after the recent T20 World Cup triumph. The Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management has an opportunity to decide who among KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be India's long-term first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs. This is also India's first ODI match in 2024. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs SL, 1st ODI, Live Updates
India certainly look like a dominant force against a side facing significant challenges, but Sri Lanka will believe they have what it takes to put forth a strong game and beat any team on the given day. Can India continue their successful run in the island nation, or will the home team stage a turbulent fightback to win this first game? We shall soon find out as the toss and team updates come to you in a bit.
On the other hand, India have pushed the reset button, with Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir seemingly crafting meticulous plans ahead of the next big event, the Champions Trophy. The team is further bolstered by the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who will be eager to pick up where they left off last year. Kuldeep Yadav could prove to be a crucial asset, and it is very likely that this team may also see a couple of debutants making their mark in ODIs.
After suffering a 3-0 defeat in the T20I series, Sri Lanka face additional challenges with injuries to key pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka, complicating matters even further for skipper Charith Asalanka. The fast-bowling department is in disarray, with Asitha Fernando remaining as the sole frontline seamer. He may be paired with either of the new replacements, Mohamed Shiraz or Eshan Malinga. However, with the pitch favouring spin, Sri Lanka's quality spinners can help compensate for the inexperience in the pace unit. The inconsistency in the middle order has been a significant concern over the years, which the team will look to address quickly to ease some pressure on the top order.
Hello and a warm welcome to the opening match of the eagerly anticipated three-game ODI series between India and Sri Lanka, set to begin at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Excitement is building up as fans worldwide await the return of Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back to the field. Sri Lanka face a significant challenge, especially with injury concerns, as they aim to avenge their recent whitewash in the T20I series.
... MATCH DAY ...
Following a thrilling conclusion to the T20I series, all eyes now turn to the longer white-ball format as India prepares to face Sri Lanka in the opening match of a three-game ODI series at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Excitement is reaching fever pitch as India's cricket stars, led by the indomitable Rohit Sharma, return to the battlefield. Alongside him is head coach Gautam Gambhir, embarking on his ODI journey with hopes of mirroring the recent T20 clean sweep. Contrastingly, Sri Lanka, reeling from a disheartening loss in the last T20I after being in a strong position for the majority of the game, will undoubtedly be heartbroken over letting the match slip away. However, they will have drawn plenty of positives from their performances and will be determined to challenge a stronger Indian team in the ODI format. Despite introducing some new strategies, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma have largely stuck with the core ODI team that played in the last World Cup, making a few strategic changes. The top-order batting lineup remains strong with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, followed by the returning Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, both eager to pick up where they left off. The middle-order dynamics will be interesting to observe, particularly if India opts for Shivam Dube to provide an extra bowling option or hands a debut cap to Riyan Parag, who shone in the T20Is. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to be the key players in the bowling department, and there is also the possibility of Harshit Rana making his debut, who also enhances the team’s batting depth. On the other side, Sri Lanka are grappling with significant injury concerns just a day before the first game, as Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka are ruled out of the ODIs. This comes as a major blow to a side already missing Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara right from the T20Is. In response, they have named Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga as replacements. At the top of the order, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been in strong form and will need to continue their scoring prowess. Much will also depend on Sadeera Samarawickrama and skipper Charith Asalanka to shoulder the bulk of the batting responsibilities. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will need to step up and lead the bowling attack, while the relatively inexperienced pace bowlers will have to bring their A-game from the start to challenge a formidable Indian batting lineup. India undoubtedly appears to be the more dominant force, but Sri Lanka should never be ruled out of contention. They have the capability to beat any team on a given day and will undoubtedly play with that mindset. The stage is perfectly set for the start of this ODI series, promising a thrilling encounter that is sure to be a cracker of a game.