India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Updates: India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Friday in Colombo. There will be clamour around the first sighting of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well, after the recent T20 World Cup triumph. The Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management has an opportunity to decide who among KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant will be India's long-term first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs. This is also India's first ODI match in 2024. (Live Scorecard)

