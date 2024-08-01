With 9 runs required from the final 2 overs, Sri Lanka had one foot into a victorious result in the 3rd T20I against India on Tuesday, especially as they had 6 wickets in hand. But, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav stumped everyone as they handed over the ball to Rinku Singh, a part-time bowler. However, what happened next was even more surprising. Rinku didn't just keep the flow of runs under check, conceding 3 runs in the 19th over, but also dismissed two Lankan batters.

Seeing Rinku deliver an exemplary performance, even coach Gambhir had a big smile on his face. The visual left fans on social media amazed, as seeing the former India opener in a happy mood isn't as common.

After Rinku kept India in the game, skipper Suryakumar Yadav took the responsibility of defending 6 runs in the 20th over. He conceded 5 runs, forcing the game into the Super Over, where India comfortably emerged victorious.

As for the match, chasing a target of 138 on a rank turner, Sri Lanka were cruising along at 110 for 1 in 15.1 over before they once again lost their way -- third time in four days to be tied at 137 for 8.

In the latest instance, the hosts lost seven wickets for 27 runs in a space of 4.5 overs.

Having miraculously lost their way in the regulation game, the Indians were way more buoyed in the Super Over where Washington Sundar got both wickets giving away only two runs and then the captain fittingly completed the proceedings with a first ball sweep shot.

No amount of credit is enough for the new Indian leader, who came into bowl in the 20th over with six runs to defend and got two wickets in his first two balls.

This was after Rinku, another part-timer, rolled his arm over for the first time in a T20I to bag a couple of wickets, including that of Kusal Perera (46) when all Lanka needed was 9 runs in 12 balls.

The 19th over cost India only three runs and suddenly the match that looked all but over after Khaleel Ahmed's profligate 18th over with six wides came into life.

With PTI Inputs