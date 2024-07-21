Team India is all set to enter it's new era under the guidance of former batter Gautam Gambhir, who has been appointed as the new head coach. Gambhir, who is widely popular for his aggressive and no-nonsense attitude, will be beginning his coaching tenure with an upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. After Rahul Dravid's tenure ended with India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024, everyone is eager is witness India's performance under Gambhir's mentorship.

Recently, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik praised Gambhir's aura. He stated that the team is now likely to undergo some changes under the 2011 ODI World Cup winner.

“He's a very good leader. I think he will bring two things to the Indian team. One is the fact that he's a complete players' man. He protects his players, and that's very important in international cricket because, at times, you can feel lonely or deserted in international cricket when performances don't go your way. So, Gambhir is going to do that,” he said on Cricbuzz.

“And number two, he'll definitely bring a clever tactical angle to this Indian team. Very fierce, intense guy, and I always liked playing for the team and did whatever it took to win a game of cricket,” he added.

Apart from the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup, Gambhir has won two IPL trophies as a player with Kolkata Knight Riders. Later in 2024, he joined KKR as a mentor and and went on to clinch the trophy.

Talking about the Sri Lanka series, Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the skipper for the T20Is, which will kick-start from July 27. After the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the T20Is, it was highly expected that Hardik Pandya will be taking the captaincy but to everyone's surprise, Surya was appointed as the captain.

After the T20Is, India will take on Sri Lanka for three ODIs, led by Rohit Sharma. Interestingly, young batter Shubman Gill has been named as the vice-captain for both series.