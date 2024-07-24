Ahead of the T20I and ODI series against India, Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out from the white-ball series due to injury. As per multiple Sri Lanka media reports, Chammera has been ruled out and Sri Lanka Cricket will soon announce the replacement. "Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of India series with injury. Replacement to be named shortly," wrote Rex Clementine, a prominent Sri Lankan journalist on 'X.' However, it is expected that Asitha Fernando might replace the injured Chameera for the series against India. Asitha was the pick of the bowlers in the Lanka Premier League final. He picked up three wickets as the Jaffna Kings beat Galle Marvels.

The three T20Is will be played on July 27, July 28 and July 30 at Pallekele International Stadium followed by 3 ODIs from August 2 onwards in Colombo.

Sri Lanka's squad for India T20Is:

Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando

