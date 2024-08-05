A controversy took place during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday. On the final ball of the 15th over, an Akila Dananjaya delivery caught Virat Kohli right in front of the stumps and umpire also raised his finger over the LBW appeal made by the Sri Lankan players. Kohli had a chat with non-striker Shubman Gill and then he went upstairs. A review put the third umpire in a big dilemma. This is because the UltraEdge showed a spike when the ball crossed Kohli's bat before hitting his pad, but the visuals showed that there was a good gap between the bat and the ball during that time.

The third umpire ruled it in favour of Kohli and this left the Sri Lankan fielders as well as their interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya frustrated. Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis even threw his helmet on the ground in frustration.

Watch it all here:

Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay led the way with excellent figures of 6/33 as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs in the second ODI in Colombo on Sunday.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma made 64 in 44 balls while Axar Patel struck 44 in as many deliveries. India were all out for 208 in 42.2 overs.

Earlier, a formidable bowling performance from India saw Sri Lanka ending up at 240 for nine.

Avishka Fernando (40 off 62 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (40 off 44 balls) were the top scorers for them, while Washington Sundar (3/30) nailed it for the tourists.

Dunith Wellalage (39 off 35 balls) and Mendis attempted to accelerate in the final 10 overs as Lanka added some more runs to the total.

Jeffrey Vandersay was named the Player of the Match. "There was a lot of pressure coming into the side. I am coming out of a layoff. I had to (do) something and it is easier to take credit. I want to give credit to the batters as well. They put on 240 runs and that helped me to bowl in good areas," he said.

"I have to keep pushing myself. There was assistance in the wicket, I was trying to hit the good areas. Once I got my first wicket, that built up my confidence. Fortunately, I was able to take six wickets," Vandersay added.

(With PTI Inputs)