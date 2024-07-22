Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke about his relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah during a press conference before leaving for Sri Lanka. "I have a fabulous relationship with him. Jay Shah and I go a long way back. All these speculations about different things are given on different pages. I think we can do a better job by clarifying those things rather than putting it in the press. We go a long way back. So far, it's been a great relationship. Hopefully, it continues that way," Gambhir said in the press conference.

The former left-hand batter further stated that the welfare of the team is important than him.

"The betterment of Indian cricket is more important. Gambhir is not important. All of us have hearts in the right place. If we all think that Indian cricket has to move forward, we will be on the same page. So far, I have had a great working relationship with him, hopefully, it will continue in the future as well," the 42-year-old added.

After the completion of the press conference in Mumbai on Monday, the Indian Cricket Team left for Sri Lanka, where they will play a three-match T20I followed by a three-match ODI series.

The three T20Is will be held on July 27, July 28 and July 30 which will be followed by a three-match ODI series that will start from August 1. The Pallekele International Stadium will be hosting the T20I leg of the series, while the R Premadasa is getting to host the 50-over matches.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

