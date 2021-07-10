Story ProgressBack to home
Start Of India-Sri Lanka ODI Series Postponed To July 18, Says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
Sri Lanka vs India: The series between the two teams is reportedly set to start from July 18.
Coach Rahul Dravid with captain Shikhar Dhawan.© Instagram/Indian Cricket Team
The start of the India-Sri Lanka ODI series has been postponed from July 13 to July 18 due to COVID-19 cases in Sri Lankan camp, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told news agency PTI on Saturday.
