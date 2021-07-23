SL vs IND 3rd ODI Live Score: India Lose Shikhar Dhawan As Dushmantha Chameera Strikes Early
Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI Live Match Score: After winning the toss India lost the wicket of captain Shikhar Dhawan early.
India have handed out five debuts as they made six changes for the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat. Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar and Chetan Sakariya were all given their ODI caps as Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar made way. Navdeep Saini came into the side too as Deepak Chahar makes way as well. Sri Lanka too made three changes to their playing XI. India have already sealed the series and will be looking to complete a clean sweep, while Sri Lanka will be eyeing a consolation win. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd ODI Live, Sri Lanka vs India From R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- 15:15 (IST)WICKETChameera to Dhawan, OUT good catch by M Bhanuka.India 28/1 in 2.3 overs.
- 15:11 (IST)Good Start For India!India 23/0 after 2 overs.
- 15:01 (IST)First Runs!Prithvi Shaw gets off the mark with a single on the first ball.
- 14:50 (IST)Three changes for Sri Lanka. Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis come into the playing XI.
Sri Lanka XI: A Fernando, M Bhanuka (wk), B Rajapaksa, D de Silva, C Asalanka, D Shanaka (capt), R Mendis, C Karunaratne, D Chameera, A Dananjaya, P Jayawickrama#SLvIND #SLvsIND #INDvSL— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) July 23, 2021
Live Scorecard: https://t.co/ehjUoVcgi3
Live Updates: https://t.co/7eYwQ1v8gA
- 14:47 (IST)India Playing XI!6 changes for India. Navdeep Saini comes into the playing XI along with 5 debutants.
India XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan (capt), S Samson (wk), M Pandey, S Yadav, H Pandya, N Rana, K Gowtham, R Chahar, N Saini, C Sakariya#SLvIND #SLvsIND #INDvSL— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) July 23, 2021
Live Scorecard: https://t.co/ehjUoVcgi3
Live Updates: https://t.co/7eYwQ1v8gA
- 14:32 (IST)India Win Toss, Elect To Bat First!India won the toss and elected to bat first. 5 debutants for India in 3rd ODI.
- 14:31 (IST)5 Debutants For India!Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya and Krishnappa Gowtham got their ODI caps.
- 14:24 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Welcome to the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo. India have already won the three match ODI series as they are 2-0 up in the series. Both the ODI saw multiple performers from the Indian team. India will look to end the series with a clean sweep while Sri Lanka will aim to get a win before heading to the T20I series.
Around off, pushed towards mid on.
WIDE. A length ball, angling away, and past the tramline, on the off side. Wide signalled.
A length ball, outside off, Prithvi Shaw goes back and looks to punch, but misses his shot.
On a length, around off, defended watchfully.
Short of a length, around off, Sanju steers this to third man for one.
Bowling change. Chamika Karunaratne replaces Akila Dananjaya after just one over.
A misfield and Samson gets off the mark. Around off, length ball, tucked towards short mid-wicket, where the fielder fumbles, letting the batters cross ends.
A touch fuller, around off, pushed towards mid off.
Length delivery around off, Sanju taps this one to the cover region.
Who will come into bat at number 3? It's going to be the debutant, Sanju Samson.