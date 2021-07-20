India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Live Score: Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva Take Sri Lanka Past 100
Sri Lanka vs India ODI Live Match Score: After Yuzvendra Chahal's two wickets in two balls, Avishka Fernando and Dhananjaya de Silva are in action and going well.
Yuzvendra Chahal has done the job yet again for India, the leg spinner got two wickets in two balls after Sri Lanka openers set a 77-run opening stand. India have suddenly taken over control. Avishka Fernando is still going well and he will eye to end big this time. India captain Shikhar Dhawan has introduced all the bowling options till the 18th over but only Chahal is successive in making an impact with his two successive wickets. The hosts made one change in their lineup- as Kasun Rajitha comes in for Isuru Udana. While the Indian team is going with the same playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka vs India, Live Cricket Score Of Second ODI From R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- 16:46 (IST)FOUR!Avishka Fernando moves to 48 with a boundary to the covers.8 runs from Krunal Pandya's over.Sri Lanka 118/2 after 24 overs.
- 16:39 (IST)100 Up!100 up for Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka 107/2 after 22 overs.
- 16:32 (IST)Sri Lanka Stable After Chahal's 2 In 2!After Yuzvendra Chahal's magic with the ball, Sri Lanka batters going good yet again and going good ball-by-ball.Sri Lanka 98/2 in 20 overs.
- 16:09 (IST)Another Wicket!Two wickets in two balls for Yuzvendra Chahal.Bhanuka Rajapaksha goes on his first ball.Sri Lanka 77/2 in 13.3 overs
- 16:07 (IST)WICKET!Yet again Yuzvendra Chahal gives India the first breakthrough.Easy catch for Manish Pandey, Minod Bhanuka depart after scoring 36 runs.Sri Lanka 77/1 in 13.2 overs.
- 15:59 (IST)Indian Bowlers On Back Foot!Sri Lanka's left-hand-right-hand combination has put the Indian bowlers on the backfoot.Sri Lanka 70/0 after 12 overs.Avishka Fernando- 29*Minod Bhanuka- 30*
- 15:48 (IST)Good Start From Sri Lanka!Yet again the Sri Lankan openers have done their job in the first powerplay.Sri Lanka 59/0 in 10 overs.
- 15:38 (IST)Fifty Up Sri Lanka!Expensive over first over from Yuzvendra Chahal.Fifty runs on the board.Nine runs from the over with two fours and a single.Sri Lanka 53/0 in 8 overs.
- 15:32 (IST)FOUR From No Ball!Hardik Pandya to Avishka Fernando, FOUR.Fernando takes the full advantage of the free-hit.
- 15:22 (IST)FOUR!Minod Bhanuka this time.FOUR, to deep square leg, length ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bhanuka played beautifully.Sri Lanka 24/0 in 4.4 overs.
- 15:19 (IST)Good Over For Sri Lanka!12 runs from Deepak Chahar's second over. Avishka Fernando was brilliant in picking up the line and length. One four and a six from the over.Sri Lanka 20/0 after 4 overs.
- 15:17 (IST)SIX!Here's the first SIX of the match from Avishka Fernando.
- 15:15 (IST)First Four!Good short from Avishka Fernando.Picked up the line early and placed it beautifully towards the covers.
- 15:05 (IST)Good Start From India!Just two runs from the first over.Sri Lanka 2/0 after the first over.
- 15:03 (IST)First Runs!Bhuvneshwar to Avishka Fernando. Two runs towards the third man.
- 14:51 (IST)Sri Lanka Playing XI!Sri Lanka made one change in their playing XI, Kasun Rajitha comes in for Isuru Udana.
Sri Lanka XI: A Fernando, M Bhanuka(w), B Rajapaksa, D de Silva, C Asalanka, D Shanaka(c), W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, D Chameera, L Sandakan, K Rajitha
- 14:49 (IST)India Playing XI!Team India is going with the same playing XI and trusted the winning combination.
India XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan(c), I Kishan(w), M Pandey, S Yadav, H Pandya, K Pandya, D Chahar, B Kumar, Y Chahal, K Yadav
- 14:33 (IST)Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First!Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Toss & Team Update from Colombo:
Sri Lanka have elected to bat against #TeamIndia in the second #SLvIND ODI.
- 13:52 (IST)Ishan Kishan's Speaks!Ishan Kishan spoke about his special birthday knock and the huge six he hit off the first ball in ODI cricket.
- 13:48 (IST)Hello And Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the second ODI between Sri Lanka and India at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo In Sri Lanka.This encounter will be important more for the hosts as they look to avoid a series defeat at the hands of an inspired Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan.Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and others will look to continue the momentum after an emphatic 7-wicket win in the first ODI.Stay tuned for some exciting action and Live match updates!