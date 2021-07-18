India meet Sri Lanka in the first ODI of their three-match series on Sunday in Colombo as the teams get ready for the T20 World Cup in October-November. While India sit pretty as one of the teams in Super 12 at the World Cup, Sri Lanka will have to go through a qualifying round to make the final 12. As for this series, India have a young squad led by the experienced Shikhar Dhawan and coached by the legendary Rahul Dravid even as the Indian Test team prepares for a five-Test series in England. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya among others will have the opportunity to step up a level to international prominence after their successful IPL pursuits. For Sri Lanka, a team in trouble both on and off the field, the series is a welcome opportunity to put their England failures behind and start afresh. (LIVE SCORECARD)

