Indian cricketer in Sri Lanka has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the second T20 International between the two teams -- scheduled for today -- postponed by a day. India and Sri Lanka are facing off in a three-match T20I series in Colombo, which the visitors lead 1-0. All the matches are being played behind closed doors at the R Premadasa Stadium due to Covid. Earlier, India had defeated the hosts 2-1 in the three-match One-Day International series.

The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.#SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

