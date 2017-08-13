 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2: Visitors Look To Post Big Total

Updated: 13 August 2017 09:58 IST

Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live cricket score: India would look to extend their dominance on the second day of the third and final Test match at Pallekelle after the visitors got off to a great start but threw away the early advantage as the middle-order was dismissed cheaply, thanks to some good bowling by the Sri Lankans.

Shikhar Dhawan continued his golden run but a rare flop show from the famed middle-order saw Sri Lanka restrict India to 329 for 6 at Pallekele on the first day of third Test. Courtesy Dhawan's (119) sixth Test hundred and KL Rahul's 85, India looked good for a score close to 400 after opting to bat. However, some fine bowling in the final two sessions by left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara (3/40 in 18 overs) and chinaman Lakshan Sandakan (2/84 in 25 overs) helped Sri Lanka gain some foothold when stumps were drawn on the opening day. The in-form Cheteshwar Pujara (8), last Test's centurion Ajinkya Rahane (17) were dismissed cheaply while skipper Virat Kohli (42) was dismissed after getting set. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Sri Lanka, Day 2 straight from Pallekele

09:57 IST: Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya are making their way to the middle. Sri Lanka team are in a huddle.

09:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from Day 2 of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

