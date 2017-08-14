 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record Of Overseas Test Wins

Updated: 14 August 2017 19:05 IST

India recorded their first three-Test sweep in an overseas as they beat Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record Of Overseas Test Wins
Kohli has seven overseas Test wins under his belt as compares to Dhoni's six. © AFP

Captain Virat Kohli led India to a first full series win on foreign soil after his side crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs on Day 3 of the third and final Test in Pallekele. India dominated the Test from the first session itself thanks to fine performances from Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. While Dhawan and Pandya hit centuries, Kuldeep and Ashwin picked up four wickets each in the first and second innings respectively. These stellar displays helped Kohli to achieve another significant milestone in his young captaincy career. The 28-year-old has now gone past MS Dhoni in terms of most overseas Test wins as captain.

Kohli has seven overseas Test wins under his belt as compares to Dhoni's six. Second on the list, Kohli still needed five more wins to achieve the top spot on the list, which has Sourav Ganguly leading with 11 wins. Dhoni captained India in 60 Tests, while Ganguly led the side in 49. The 3rd Test against Sri Lanka was Kohli's 29th in charge.

India had already clinched the series in Colombo when they had taken a 2-0 lead after having won the first Test at Galle.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 181 in their second innings after managing only a paltry 135 in their first to hand India an innings and 171-run win.

None of the three matches lasted five days, with the final one being the shortest, lasting just two and a half days.

India won the first Test in Galle by 304 runs and the second Test in Colombo by an innings and 54 runs.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Cricket Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli led India to a 3-0 series sweep vs Sri Lanka
  • Kohli now has 7 overseas Test wins
  • Dhoni has 6 overseas Test wins
Related Articles
The Worst Series Of My Career, Says Dinesh Chandimal
The Worst Series Of My Career, Says Dinesh Chandimal
India Create History, Complete 1st 3-Test Series Whitewash Away From Home
India Create History, Complete 1st 3-Test Series Whitewash Away From Home
India vs Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh Axed; R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Rested For ODI Series
India vs Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh Axed; R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Rested For ODI Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 08 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.