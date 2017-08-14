India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record Of Overseas Test Wins

Kohli has seven overseas Test wins under his belt as compares to Dhoni's six.

Captain Virat Kohli led India to a first full series win on foreign soil after his side crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs on Day 3 of the third and final Test in Pallekele. India dominated the Test from the first session itself thanks to fine performances from Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. While Dhawan and Pandya hit centuries, Kuldeep and Ashwin picked up four wickets each in the first and second innings respectively. These stellar displays helped Kohli to achieve another significant milestone in his young captaincy career. The 28-year-old has now gone past MS Dhoni in terms of most overseas Test wins as captain.

Kohli has seven overseas Test wins under his belt as compares to Dhoni's six. Second on the list, Kohli still needed five more wins to achieve the top spot on the list, which has Sourav Ganguly leading with 11 wins. Dhoni captained India in 60 Tests, while Ganguly led the side in 49. The 3rd Test against Sri Lanka was Kohli's 29th in charge.

India had already clinched the series in Colombo when they had taken a 2-0 lead after having won the first Test at Galle.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 181 in their second innings after managing only a paltry 135 in their first to hand India an innings and 171-run win.

None of the three matches lasted five days, with the final one being the shortest, lasting just two and a half days.

India won the first Test in Galle by 304 runs and the second Test in Colombo by an innings and 54 runs.