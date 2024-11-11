Sanju Samson registered an embarrassing record after the Indian cricket team opener was dismissed for a three-ball duck during the second T20I encounter against South Africa in Gqeberha on Sunday. Samson was high on confidence ahead of the match as he became the first Indian ever to score two consecutive centuries in T20Is. However, his stay at the crease was quite short on Sunday as he was clean-bowled by Marco Jansen. This was Samson's fourth duck in T20Is in 2024 - the most by any Indian batter in a calendar year. Yusuf Pathan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all had 3 in a single year.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy's magical craftiness en route to a maiden fifer remained a mere footnote as South Africa rode on the stubbornness of Tristan Stubbs to eke out a three-wicket win over India in a low-scoring second T20I on Sunday.

The four-match series is now level at 1-1. But SA's victory, which also halted India's 11-match winning streak, did not come without its share of drama.

The first hint of a topsy-turvy night came when India limped to 124 for six on a quick, bouncy pitch after getting the invitation to bat first.

The Proteas were at one stage 66 for six and 86 for seven, which eventually transpired into 128 for seven, as Chakravarthy continued his international resurgence with a five-wicket haul (5/17).

But SA found two valiant soldiers in determined Stubbs (47 not out, 41b, 7x4) and aggressive Gerald Coetzee (19 not out, 9b, 2x4, 1x6) who added a precious 42 runs for the eighth wicket alliance to carry their side past the tape.

However, Chakravarthy deserves credit for making the match a thrilling affair.

Earlier, Indian batters too were all at sea on a springy St George's Park deck against disciplined South African bowlers.

The Proteas bowlers hit the back of length line and the natural bounce on the pitch did the rest.

(With PTI inputs)