Amid his purple patch with the bat, star India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson credited captain Suryakumar Yadav for instilling confidence in him. For years, Samson struggled to find consistency with the bat in Indian colours due to the lack of opportunities. However, Samson has been thrived in his new role as the opener following the retirements of former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Samson has now notched up back-to-back centuries in T20Is, the first batter from India to do so.

Last month, Samson hit a career best 111 in the 3rd and final T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. On Friday, he hit 107 in the series-opener against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban.

Samson has now revealed how Suryakumar motivated him ahead of the series against Bangladesh, and assured him about getting a good run of games to cement his place in the team.

"While i was playing Duleep trophy, Surya came to me & told 'you are going to open for India in the next 7 matches, no matter how much you score' - he was the one who gave me assurance, this kind of trust from captain gives you extra confidence," Samson told Jio Cinema.

Samson also recalled the message he got from former India head coach Ravi Shastri before the start of his fine run in T20Is.

"I remember him talking to me before the Bangladesh game in Hyderabad. He was like, 'Sanju! You just need that one big hundred. I am telling you. And you will be fine.' I think we are happy it happened and I am happy for everyone," he revealed.

Samson's 107 is the highest individual score in a T20I between India and South Africa, eclipsing David Miller's unbeaten 106 in Guwahati in 2022.

Advertisement

Samson was named the Player of the Match following his stellar show with the bat.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.

(With ANI Inputs)