India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma received a significant amount of criticism on social media as he was dismissed for just 4 runs in the second T20I against South Africa in Gqeberha. Apart from one century against Zimbabwe on his second-ever T20I, Abhishek has failed to get going. In fact, the 24-year-old has not crossed the 20-run mark in eight of his nine T20I innings. Fans on social media pointed out Abhishek's inconsistency, and went on to question whether he deserved his spot in the India XI over other players like Ruturaj Gaikwad.

After hitting a boundary, Abhishek mistimed a lofted shot and was caught by Marco Jansen off Gerald Coetzee's bowling. The left-hander has got out on single digit scores in his last three T20I innings.

Here's how Abhishek has fared in his nine T20I appearances for India:

0(4), 100(47), 10(9), 14(11), 16(7), 15(11), 4(4), 7(8), 4(5)

Abhishek had been of the brightest lights of IPL 2024, scoring 484 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of over 200 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he has largely been unable to replicate that form in India colours.

With Abhishek's patchy form, users on X labelled him an 'IPL bully', questioning his run of games in the India side. Some other fans called for the inclusion of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in place of Abhishek.

Abhishek Sharma's last 9 T20i innings:



0(4), 100(47), 10(9), 14(11), 16(7), 15(11), 4(4), 7(8), 4(5)



He is clearly missing IPL tracks and his partner Travis Head.#INDVSSA pic.twitter.com/rZLiTGUmxe — JassPreet (@JassPreet96) November 10, 2024

Abhishek Sharma is a Ipl bully. As of now. Can't play short ball at all#AbhishekSharma#SAvsIND #BCCI #T20 — ABHITOSH NAHA (@NaYesAbhi) November 10, 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad gets dropped for Abhishek Sharma, who hasn't crossed 20 since that 100 vs ZIM.



Abhishek's last 10 innings: 0, 100, 10, 14, 16, 15, 4, 7, 4

Ruturaj's last 10 innings: 40*, 0, 58, 123*, 32, 10, 7, 77*, 49#INDvsAUS

pic.twitter.com/SWlwj8VJNG — TechnoSports Media Group (@TechnoSports_in) November 10, 2024

Abhishek Sharma is such an inconsistent opener. It's unreal how scoring runs on the flattest tracks earned him an India spot and preference over many far better openers. There's a reason he didn't perform before this IPL. — Yash (@CSKYash_) November 10, 2024

India managed a total of just 124 in 20 overs in the second T20I against South Africa. Hardik Pandya scored 39 off 45 balls, while Axar Patel made 21 and Tilak Varma managed a run-a-ball 20.

Playing only seven recognised batters hurt India, as an early collapse put immense pressure on the middle order to play freely.

Advertisement

India had earlier beaten South Africa in the first T20I in Durban.