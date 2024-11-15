India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Streaming: A series win will be the aim of the Indian cricket team when it takes on South Africa in the fourth and final T20I match in Johannesburg. The visitors have taken a 2-1 lead after winning the third game by 11 runs. India won the opening contest in a dominating note. They registered a 61-run victory, thanks to Sanju Samson's masterclass. He proved to be the difference between the sides with his sensational century. Samson scored 107 in 50 balls with the help of 7 fours and 10 sixes.

A poor performance from the batters saw India lose the second game by 3 wickets despite Varun Chakaravarthy's five-wicket haul (5 for 17).

In the third game, Tilak Varma shone with 107 not out as India edged past South Africa by a narrow margin. In the chase of 220, the Proteas fought well but ended up at 208 for 7.

When will the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be played on Friday, November 15.

Where will the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

What time will the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match will start at 08:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th T20I?

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)