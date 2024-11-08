The T20I series between T20 World Cup 2024 finalists -- India and South Africa -- is set to kick off in Durban on Friday. The two teams squared off in the championship finale a few months ago, where India pulled themselves out of the jaws of defeat to secure their second T20 World Cup title. For South Africa, the series doesn't just offer an opportunity to exact revenge but also to test themselves against a new-look Indian side that has come to the fore after the retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja.

As the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side looks to begin the South African adventure with a win, the weather gods can pour cold water on the plans. According to AccuWeather, Durban is expected to witness intermittent showers in the evening.

Weather reports suggest that the chances of rain increase to over 40% after 4:00 PM local time (match to start at 5:00 PM local time). Only at 10:00 PM local time, do the chances of rain come under 40%.

The situation, hence, suggests that a few interruptions can be expected over the course of the first T20I in Durban.

Durban Pitch Report:

As far as the pitch for the first T20I is concerned, Durban is one of the slowest pitches in South Africa, but that doesn't mean they will be similar to subcontinental wickets in India.

St George's Park in Gqeberha will host the second T20I on November 10, with the third game scheduled for SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 13. The series concludes with the fourth T20I at Wanderers Stadium on November 15.

India's T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.

