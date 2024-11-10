India began the four-match T20I series against South Africa with a thumping victory in the first game in Durban on Friday. Asked to bat first, the visitors posted a whopping total of 202/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of Sanju Samson's blistering century. Later, Team India bundled out the Proteas for 141 and won the match by 61 runs to take 1-0 lead in the series. Now, both the teams are set to face each other again for the second T20I match, which will be played at the St George's Park, Gqeberha on Sunday.

Samson's stunning 107 off 50 balls powered India to a commanding 61-run victory in the series opener, but the lack of runs from other key batters remains a concern for the visitors. India need address this issue to ensure that the burden doesn't fall too heavily on their in-form keeper-batter.

The continued failure of opener Abhishek Sharma, who has squandered multiple opportunities, would be worrying the team management.

Tilak Varma showed promise with a quick-fire 33 off just 18 balls in the first match but will need to convert such cameos into bigger knocks. Varma has been largely off the radar since his last appearance against Afghanistan in January, and with competition for spots in the middle order heating up, the young batter will want to cement his place in the side.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also got a start but fell cheaply, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya was unable to live up to his potential in the opening match.

In the bowling department, India were clinical as they restricted South Africa to just 141 in 17.5 overs in the opening match. Varun Chakravarthy continued his excellent form from the Bangladesh series with a brilliant three-wicket haul, while Ravi Bishnoi was equally impressive, claiming 3/28.

The two spinners did well to contain South Africa's powerful batting lineup on a relatively flat Durban pitch.

Advertisement

India's pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan also played their part. With the bowling attack firing on all cylinders, India will be confident of another strong performance in the second T20I, where they will aim to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh is likely to make his debut. He could replace Axar Patel in the playing XI, with the left-arm spinner bowling just one over in the previous game.

India's Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

(With PTI Inputs)