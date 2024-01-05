As a whopping 23 wickets fell on Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town, the world of social media is going ga-ga over the nature of pitch used in the match. Whenever an early result is obtained in a Test match in India, the 'pitch critics' often call out the imbalance between the bat and the ball. However, no such remark has been made yet about the Newlands wicket. Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal, reacting to the developments in South Africa, wondered what would've happened had 20 wickets fell on the first day of a Test match in India.

"What if 20 wickets fell on day 1 in India," Agarwal posted on X (formerly Twitter), taking a subtle dig at those who often criticse India's spin friendly wickets.

What if 20 wickets fell on day 1 in India #INDvsSA — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 3, 2024

Former India cricketer, Aakash Chopra, also took a subtle dig at the Newlands pitch, saying he expects the match to be over on teh second day.

"We have again taken three wickets (in the second innings). We are still well ahead in the game. The match will be over on the second day. Why do you keep five-day Test matches? The first match lasted three days and the second match will last two days," he said on his YouTube channel.

"I hope that does not happen, but the only chance for India to lose is if South Africa get a 150-run lead. Other than that, I feel we are in the driver's seat. So the expectation is that when this match ends, the series would be tied at 1-1 and we would have registered our first-ever win in a Cape Town Test," he added.

Chopra also lauded Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj who bagged a six-wicket haul in the first innings, saying that the best of Siraj is "magical".

"You have to credit the Indian bowling for the way they bowled, especially Mohammed Siraj. This is what makes Siraj extremely special. The best of Miyan Magic is actually magical," said Chopra.

"When he bowled against Sri Lanka - six wickets, and when he bowled here - six wickets. If you see his action, he falls slightly towards the left and it seems the ball would come in but the ball pitches and goes away. The ball also shapes away a little in the air. So there he kept picking up wickets," he added.