Despite being critical of him in the past, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad was full of praise for KL Rahul, saying that the wicketkeeper-batter enjoyed playing ODI cricket in 2023. Rahul finished 2023 with 1203 runs in 30 matches across all formats for India, and finished the year on a high with a century in the first innings of the 1st Test against South Africa in Centurion. The batter also played a crucial role in India's journey to the World Test Championship and World Cup finals. Prasad, who has been critical of Rahul in the past for his inconsistent performances, feels the player should also stake his authority when it comes to Test cricket.

He has had a great year in one day cricket and in his comeback test in centurion played a wonderful knock in the first innings. Happy for him. Consistency in Test Cricket and realising his true potential is what he needs to aspire for imho. https://t.co/gjxLgLr1eU — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

Rahul smashed 101 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa last week, but India lost the game by an innings and 23 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Following his knock, legendary India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Rahul and even called the century among "Top 10 in the Indian history of Tests.

"Watching cricket for 50 years, I can surely Say this hundred by Rahul is in the Top 10 in the Indian history of Tests," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

The 31-year-old will hope to kick start 2024 on a high when India take on the Proteas in the second Test in Cape Town, starting January 3.

India hope to level the two-match series with a win at the Newlands.