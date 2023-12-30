Former Indian cricket team batter Sanjay Manjrekar was not happy with Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. India slumped to a heavy loss against South Africa within three days and it means that India's quest of winning a Test series in South Africa remained unsuccessful once again. Manjrekar pointed out Rohit's decision to use Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna straight after lunch on Day 3 as a 'blunder' and said that it was not 'one of Rohit's best days".

"I think there was a certain amount of underestimation of the South African batting after India got 245. But yes, it wasn't one of Rohit Sharma's best days or Test matches as captain. That was a blunder (starting with Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna after Lunch). These are the moments that you have to cash in. That was a huge mistake," Manjrekar said during his analysis on ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar also spoke at length about India's disappointing bowling performance in Centurion and the lack of discipline on offer that ultimately ended up allowing South Africa to score a massive total.

"Plus, the bowling plans as well, not just the bowling changes. I was just amazed by what the Indian bowlers kept trying almost throughout the Test match. You had an instance of Marco Jansen getting the outside edge and the ball just falling short of KL Rahul. After that, there were a couple of deliveries in that same region, and then there was the bouncer, and then there was a full-length delivery, and then something going down the leg side. That was unexpected and that is somewhere where the captain could come in and say,' Guys, time running now, let's stick to discipline,'" Manjrekar added.

India had no answer to South Africa's pace attack as they crashed to 131 all out in their second innings, after conceding a 163-run first innings lead.

Advertisement

A day which started with the match evenly poised turned into a rout for the tourists.

Dean Elgar (185) and Marco Jansen (84 not out) transformed a slender 11-run lead for South Africa at the start of play into a strong position.

They shared a 111-run sixth wicket partnership as South Africa took an overnight 256 for five to 408 all out despite the absent of injured captain Temba Bavuma.

Virat Kohli hit an aggressive 76 for India before he was last man out but the rest of the batting collapsed against South Africa's fast bowlers on a lively pitch.

The second innings lasted just 34.1 overs. Kohli hit 12 fours and a six in an 82-ball innings. Shubman Gill made 26 but no other batsman scored more than six.

(With AFP inputs)