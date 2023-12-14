India faced a shocking five-wicket defeat in the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa on Tuesday in Gqeberha. Chasing a revised a target of 152 in 15 overs, due to the DLS method, the Proteas registered a win in just 13.5 overs with Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram scoring 49 and 30 runs respectively. Apart from them, another player who played a crucial role in South Africa's victory was spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, as he scalped the important wicket of India captain Suryakumar Yadav for 56.

However, it was Shamsi's unique 'shoe-call' celebration that caught everyone's attention. After dismissing Surya, the Proteas spinner celebrated by taking off his shoe and pretending to dial a number.

When asked about this quirky celebration, Shamsi said, "I packed that celebration away, but the kids keep asking me to bring it about, so can't disappoint them. To be able to deliver under pressure against India was pleasing."

This was not the first time that the South African spinner did this celebration. Earlier in 2019, he celebrated in the same way after dismissing India batter Shikhar Dhawan during a T20I match in Bengaluru.

South Africa's batting order was in control from the first ball, with India making some inroads in the middle order, but Andile Phehlukwayo smashed the winning six.

Advertisement

Hendricks' knock of 49 and Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten cameo of 14 runs followed by Gerald Coetzee's three-wicket haul powered South Africa to a five-wicket victory over India via the DLS method.

From India in the first inning, Suryakumar and Rinku Singh starred with the bat as they slammed 56 and 68 respectively guiding their team's total to 180/7.

The third and final T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

(With ANI Inputs)