South Africa will take on India in the third and final match of India's tour of South Africa, three T20I Series 2023 on Thursday, December 14, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST. The Proteas won the second T20I match against Team India by five wickets (DLS method) in a rain-marred encounter. Tabraiz Shamsi was the Man of the Match and Aiden Markram scored the highest fantasy points for South Africa with 75 match fantasy points. For the visitors, Rinku Singh topped the fantasy points leaderboard for India with 99 match fantasy points.

SA vs IND pitch report

The pitch at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is a balanced surface. The average score batting first at this venue in the last 20 matches is 163 runs.

Pace or Spin?

Pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 67 per cent of the total wickets at this arena. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team.

SA vs IND weather report

The temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius with 27 per cent humidity. Winds at a speed of 6 m/s are expected.

South Africa vs India head-to-head record in T20Is

South Africa and India have encountered each other 25 times, with India succeeding 13 times. However, South Africa have won three of the last five matches against India.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top batter and wicket-keeper picks

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is a batter and has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.1 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. In the recent five matches, he has scored 56, 5, 1, 39 and 19 runs at an average of 24 per match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Ruturaj Gaikwad has an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. In the recent five matches, he has scored 223 runs averaging 44.6 per match.

Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Reeza Hendricks has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 49, 42, 3, 56 and 0 runs averaging 30 per match.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top bowler picks

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Ravi Bishnoi bowls leg-break googly and in the last three matches he has taken 0, 2, 0, 1 and 2 wickets at an average of 1.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is a bowler and has an average of 32 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. In the recent three matches, Arshdeep Singh has taken three wickets at an average of 0.6.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top all-rounder picks

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram is an all-rounder and has an average of 46 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.3 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He is a top-order batter, and bats right-handed. In the last three matches, he has scored 0, 30, 41, 0, 49 runs averaging 24 per match.

Donovan Ferreira

Donovan Ferreira can be a punt pick for your Fantasy 11 Team. Donovan Ferreira has an average of 50 match fantasy points in the last game and a fantasy rating of 6.7. In the recently played five matches, he has scored 48, 19, 8, 35 and 15 runs at an average of 25 per match.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captaincy picks

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.1, making him a viable option for captaincy.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He will be a good vice-captaincy option.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a batter and has an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points. In the recently played 5 matches, Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 223 runs averaging 44.6 per match.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma is a middle-order batter and has an average of 57 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.2 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. In the recent five matches, he has scored 29, 31, 7, 12, 0 runs at an average of 15.8 per match.

Reeza Hendricks

South Africa batter Reeza Hendricks amassed 49 runs in the last match of India's tour of South Africa, 3 T20I Series 2023 at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 181.48.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper:Tristan Stubbs

Batters:Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Reeza Hendricks and Shubman Gill

All-Rounder: Donovan Ferreira

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Reeza Hendricks

Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I prediction

It is tough to predict the winner although, the Indian team can be backed to make a comeback at Johannesburg in the third T20I and level the series.