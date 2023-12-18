South Africa will face India in the second ODI of India's tour of South Africa, 3 ODI Series 2023 on Tuesday, December 19 at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The Proteas and the Men in Blue have played one match in the ODI series, with India winning the opener. In the first match of the series, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was the Player of the Match. Andile Phehlukwayo scored the highest fantasy points for South Africa with 69 match fantasy points while Arshdeep Singh topped the fantasy points leaderboard for India with 171 match fantasy points.

SA vs IND, St George's Park, Gqeberha pitch report

The pitch at St George's Park, Gqeberha is a balanced track. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 216 runs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the side chasing.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 80 per cent of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea. Based on the stats available, we predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

Weather report for St George's Park, Gqeberha

The temperature at St George's Park will hover around 21 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 70 per cent. 5.22 m/s winds are expected.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top Batter and Wicket-Keeper Picks

Ruturaj Dashrat Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a batter and has an average of 101 match fantasy points in the last four games, a fantasy rating of 9.4 and is a good player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order opening batter, who bats right-handed. In the recent five matches, this player has scored 200 runs at an average of 40 per match.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma is a batter and has an average of 72 match fantasy points in the last game, a fantasy rating of 8.6 and is a differential player for your Fantasy Team. Tilak Varma is a left-handed batter. In the recently played three matches, he has scored 1, 0, 5, 5, 0 runs averaging 2.2 per match.

Reeza Raphael Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks is a batter and has an average of 64 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.6 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. This player is a top-order opening batter, who bats right-handed. In the recently played five matches, Reeza Hendricks has scored 125 runs at an average of 25 per match.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top Bowler Picks

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 48 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.1. This player bowls slow left-arm chinaman and in the last four matches, Kuldeep Yadav has taken 1, 0, 0, 1, 2 wickets at an average of 0.8.

Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi is a bowler and has an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 6.8 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He bowls slow left-arm chinaman and in the recent three matches, this player has taken three wickets at an average of 0.6.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top All-Rounder Picks

Pieter Willem Adriaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder is an all-rounder and has an average of 77 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9 and can be a good safe pick for your Dream11 Team. Wiaan Mulder is a right-handed batter.

Aiden Kyle Markram

Aiden Markram is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 47 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. This player is a top-order right-handed batter. In the recent three matches, Aiden Markram has scored 12, 10, 0, 25, 0 runs at an average of 9.4 per match.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is an all-rounder and has an average of 48 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a batter, who bats left-handed. In the recently played three matches, this player has scored 0, 18, 0, 0, 0 runs averaging 3.6 per match.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Andile Phehlukwayo:South Africa batter Andile Phehlukwayo has amassed 33 runs in one match of the series at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 67.35. He has a top score of 33. Phehlukwayo has taken one wicket.

Sai Sudharsan: India's Sai Sudharsan has amassed 55 runs in one match and is the team's leading run-getter this series. He has a strike rate of 127.91. He also has one half-century to his name in this campaign.

Arshdeep Singh:The India bowler has taken five wickets in one match so far at an average of 7.40. Arshdeep Singh's 5/37 is his best bowling performance in the series.

SA vs IND predicted playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo and Aiden Markram

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul and Heinrich Klaasen

Batters:Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Sai Sudharsan

All-Rounders:Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram and Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain:Sai Sudarshan

Vice-Captain: Arshdeep Singh

South Africa vs India head-to-head record in ODI

South Africa and India have faced each other on 92 occasions in ODIs. While South Africa have won 50 matches, India have emerged victorious in 39 encounters. Meanwhile, three matches have yielded no results.

The last five ODI matches have seen South Africa win on one occasion and India emerge victorious four times. The highest score in these five matches is 326 by India whereas the lowest has been 83 by South Africa.

South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI Prediction

India are expected to win the next contest as they have won four of the last five matches against South Africa.