Rohit Sharma is currently enjoying a brief break from cricket after a hectic ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team was the most travelled side at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 as all their round-robin stage matches were in different cities. The side started the tournament on a fabulous note, winning 10 matches on the trot before falling to Australia in the final. With the loss, India's wait for its first ICC trophy since 2013 was extended by one more year.

The Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was in impactful form at the Cricket World Cup as his aggressive batting gave India good starts. However, when India lost the final, Rohit Sharma was almost brought to tears.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that the upcoming India vs South Africa away Test series is an opportunity to make up for the World Cup final loss. India have never won a Test series in South Africa. Rohit Sharma is not playing in the T20I and ODI series.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were really at the peak of their powers in the last 6-8 months. Like Jacques Kallis said Rohit Sharma is going to be key for India in the Test series. Rohit Sharma will have a big role to play to set up the No. 3,4,5. Whatever happens, this is Rohit Sharma's opportunity to make up for the World Cup final loss," Sunil Gavaskar was quoted as saying to Star Sports by Times Now.

There were reports that Rohit Sharma was asked to lead the T20I side too, that is now being led by Suryakumar Yadav. However, the regular India captain asked for a break from the white-ball leg of the Tour. However, certain reports are saying he might be considered for the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Ahead of the first T20I between India and South Africa, Sunil Gavaskar was asked about India's likely opening combination and he made an interesting comment.

"For this series, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Yashasvi Jaiswal is also there. He has also done well. If the team wants left-hand, right-hand combination then Shubman Gill and Yashashvi Jaiswal," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"It's a very good problem to have. Also there is Rohit Sharma, who is waiting, whether he is going to be available for T20 World Cup that remains to be seen."