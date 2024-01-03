Former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth has backed veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin to retain his place in the playing XI for the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. South Africa defeated India by an innings and 32 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion last week. Ashwin was India's most economical bowler in the Boxing Day Test, giving away just 41 runs in 19 overs, while claiming a solitary wicket. With Ravindra Jadeja likely to return for the game at the Newlands, Srikkanth feels Ashwin is better than Shardul Thakur, who pretty expensie in the first Test.

"I will still play Ashwin. I believe Ashwin is better than Shardul Thakur. I will play Ashwin in place of Shardul. Even if he doesn't pick up five-wicket hauls, he will pick up a couple. Probably, he will combine well with jadeja and bowl tight lines. These two can work together and pick up 4-5 wickets, you never know. That should be enough, he would have done his job," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth also suggested that the team management should not drop pacer Prasidh Krishna from the playing XI as he has played just one game so far.

"If at all you are going to make their batters struggle, you do have an opportunity with your spinners. You can beat them in flight, you can try something like that. I will drop Shardul Thakur. Prasidh Krishna, if you drop him now, it's unfair. He has played one Test only. It's unfair to drop anyone after their debut. Shardul Thakur does not fit the bill," he added.

India put up a shoddy show both with bat and ball as they were bundled out for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings after they allowed South Africa to score 408 in 108.4 overs in their first essay. The visitors had scored 245 in the first innings.

